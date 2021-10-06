128 GB of data with the platform source code up to the date of the live broadcast

Development: through them through them social networks The company confirmed the leak and said it was analyzing the scope of the action.

through a anonymous posting On 4chan, a torrent of . was leaked Approximately 128 GB That, according to what was leaked, the source code for Twitch, contained information about a platform similar to Steam developed by Amazon and Details about paying to Twitch Streamers..





In his message, the anonymous user indicated that the leak aims to “Encouraging more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space“.

according to the edgeAnd The leaked data is legitimate and publicly available for download, which will include:

Twitch source code with log comments

Payments reports for creators from 2019 to 2021

Twitch clients for mobile, desktop, and console

Software development tools (SDKs) and internal AWS services used by Twitch

All properties are owned by Twitch”, including IGDB and CurseForge

A platform similar to Steam, codenamed Steam

Internal security tools for company employees.

Torrents also include files steam, a purported competitor to Steam, which will integrate many of the features of Twitch into a specially designed game store It also offers chat programs Similar to the ones used on their platform.

The post includes payment details of the most popular live broadcasters

In addition, the leaked information has been revealed How much money did they get? some Most Popular Profiles From the platform, which only includes your income on Twitch, not account products, YouTube entries, sponsorships, or third-party donations. In this list, received 81 of the most popular streamers Over $1 Million From Twitch Since August 2019 Until October 2021.

According to early reports, this leak Does not include data on passwords and user addresses, but no one can assure you that this information was not obtained, so it is recommended in any way Change account credentials and enable authentication Two steps.

The passenger also mentioned that this file It’s only the first part of the contentHowever, it is not known when the rest of the information will be published.

From Xataka Mexico We’ve contacted Twitch We will update this post as soon as we have an official position.