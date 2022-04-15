11 Google discover tricks that many do not know

Share

If you already know or don’t yet, learn these Google Discover tricks to get the most out of them.

For many of us it will go unnoticed. We refer to the application Discover Google. Did you ring a bell? We talked about it a while ago. In an article but let’s summarize how it works to refresh your memory.

Google Discover appeared back in 2017 and is basically a Google function that consists of Provide content to us without our request based on various sources. To do this, it uses artificial intelligence that searches between different sources such as:

Our browsing history.

Activity in those places that Google can access: incoming and outgoing email, use of applications, Skype chats, etc.

Location record.

information from our devices.

In any case, we can help AI deliver better content. For this reason, we decided to make a file List of tips and tricks This will help us improve this weird app.

Access to Discover

We may not know what Google Discover is, as we said above. So, we won’t know how to access this app either. In this case, we will start with the simplest, since we can access directly from the main screen of our terminal. To access Google Discover we will have to:

Access to Google Discover from google أداة tool

Access by pressing directly in the Google app.

Adjust weather information

Once you open Google Discover, the first thing that appears is Weather information based on our location. This information appears to us as a card. In my case, it appears in the upper left corner.

By clicking on the three dots, We can change the temperature from Fahrenheit to Celsius Thus, we can know the temperature more precisely.

Giving a little love to the topics that matter to us

We know that our search habits differ from topics of interest in Google Discovery. When you open the application the first times, topics that do not interest us will appear. so we can Correct this by configuring topics that interest us or not:

In the cards that appear, we click on the three dots in the lower right corner.

In the menu that appears, we can select options such as we are not interested in this card, in the topic in general or in content in Spanish.

in addition to, beats in the heart that appear on the card, we can also design the cards according to our interests.

By giving a little liking, we can have themes that we like and thus little by little we teach the AI ​​what we want to appear. Simple and useful, right?

Remove or add multiple topics at once

Removing topics and sources of interest to us is necessary to be able to configure Google Discover but It can be boring if we eliminate them one by one. In this case, we can quickly adjust these preferences. To do this, we will do the following:

Click on the three dots on any card.

Click Channels and interests management.

In the new window, at the top, we will see the topics that we clicked Continue.

By clicking on each theme, a card will appear that we can configure to display or remove that theme.

View suggestions based on activity

In the list that we showed earlier, we can see it below the topics that have been suggested based on our activity. If we see any topic that we are not interested in, we will press the radio buttons on the right to remove it.

If we click on the check mark on the right, we can remove or add the proposed topics of interest to us or not of interest to us in our activity.

Visit the topics after the initial summary

On the Google Discover homepage, we’ll have a summary of topics we’ve added or suggested based on our regular search activity. At the beginning of each card We can see what it is about. If we step back a bit, we’ll see that we no longer have news in our feed, so If we click on more news, We will delve into the activities described.

We will see a list that is no longer as limited as the previous list. The first topics will be related to the topics we follow. After a while, the topics will begin to scatter even more.

Access to Assistant and Google Lens

From Google Discover, we have the option to access Google Assistant Previously google lens. At the top we will have an auxiliary microphone and Google Lens camera icons available to use at any time.

We will simply have to click on any of the icons that appear to access these new features. We can create reminders, add events, or explore Assistant without having to say “Ok Google.”. The same will happen with Google Lens. We will be able to translate the text of images, for example, thanks to this function.

Decide which notifications we want to see

If we keep looking in the settings, we can see that We can change the notifications we have in Google Discover. These notifications provide information about weather changes, weather conditions, frequent trips, sports reminders, etc. To see which notifications we can edit, we do the following:

Click on our picture in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. Let’s go to settings.

Within the settings we have notifications.

We can see and remove notifications that we don’t want to use.

change google gadget

If we activate Google ToolAnd We can change the theme from Google Discover. We can modify the color, logo, background and borders, among others. We will change the widget as follows:

Let’s go to settings.

Under Settings, a search tool menu will appear.

We enter and modify the settings we want.

Turn on the data provider in Discover

Discover Google Updates in the background So in some cases it can be annoying if we have a data rate with little data. If we don’t want to update too often, we can change this option in the same system settings menu.

Let’s go to settings.

We press in general.

We will see the option “Save data”. We celebrate it and that’s it.

Disable Google Discover completely

If we ever get tired of Google Discover and don’t feel like having it, we can always Turn it off completely. To deactivate Google Discover, we have to go to the same menu as before, and adjust the following options:

Let’s go to settings.

We press again in general.

We found the discovery option. We deselect it if we want to deactivate it.

With this, we will completely deactivate Google Discover. On the main screen, the Discover cards will disappear and only the search bar will be available.

