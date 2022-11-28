1-0 against Tunisia: Australia retain their chance of reaching the last 16

Status: 11/26/2022 2:01 PM

After their first victory, the Socceroos have better cards than the North African national team, which still faces France. Impressed German referee Daniel Seibert on his World Cup debut.

Australian footballers can hope for their second entry into the last 16 of the World Cup. Al-Gharib Al-Rifi defeated Tunisia 1-0 (1-0) on Saturday 26 November 2022 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah and headed to 1: 4 against France First points in Group D. On the final day of the preliminary round, kickers from Down Under are now in a better position to start the push to the knockout round.

While the two teams meet Denmark, who reached the semi-finals in the European Championship, on Wednesday (30.11.2022 / 4:00 CET), Tunisia has to play against the defending champions France. North Africans yet 0-0 against Denmark First with one point last in the group. As with your previous five World Cup appearances, you are threatened with an early finish.

Top scorer Duke: “The best day of my life”

However, Jalal Kadri, coach of the Tunisian national team, believes that an upset is possible against the world champions: “Even the big rivals have already been defeated in this World Cup. We are well aware that the next match against France will be difficult. We will start our hearts to leave the place.”

The winner of the match for Australia was very happy: “This is the best day of my life, my career,” said Mitchell Duke. “But we still have other work to do.” The 31-year-old also explained his goal celebration – a message to his son Jackson, who was on the field: “The gesture was the letter J, which is the initial of his name,” he said.

Siebert convinces in his World Cup debut

German referee Daniel Seibert celebrated the World Cup premiere with success. In a heated and at times very tough match, Berliner and his team always acted confidently.

Duke puts Australia ahead with a header

Tunisia coach Jalal Kadri made only one change to the starting line-up after an impressive draw with Denmark. As for Ben Slimane, Naim Sliti was allowed to play from the start in attack. For the Australians, Fran Karadjic played at right wing-back for the injured Nathaniel Atkinson.

Losing is forbidden – the Australians were clear about that after the opening defeat. They have put the Tunisians under pressure from the start and have tried to intimidate technically stronger opponents with their physical presence. The North Africans initially limited themselves to counter-attacks without creating dangerous scenes in the penalty area. Thus, the Australians took the lead. A deflected cross from Craig Goodwin deftly sent Duke over the top into the far corner (23′). Nice goal from a striker who is usually in Japan’s second division.

Huge opportunities for Draeger and Masakni

Tunisia got into the game better after that and had two good chances to equalize before half time. After a throw-in from the left, Youssef Msakni put the ball to Mohamed Drager, who was free from the right, in the penalty area. At the last moment, however, the Freiburg native was blocked by Harry Souttar (41). But the giant Australian defender came up behind in front of Msakni in stoppage time in the first half. The captain of the Tunisian national team, Issam Jebali, took the lead, but he put the ball close to the right post from seven meters (45 + 3).

Tunisia is better, but the Australian defense is steadfast

After the break, Tunisia, spurred on by their rowdy fans, developed a visual edge. The tactical concept was barely recognizable on both teams at times. Just the will to win the game led to a back-and-forth between the penalty areas. The Australians seem to have overdone themselves in the first section. Few relief attacks rarely brought goal danger.

Sovereign at his World Cup premiere: Berlin referee Daniel Seibert. Photo: Imago

Former Bundesliga professional Matthew Leckie missed a good opportunity to make it 2-0 when he came in late after a low cross from Jimmy McClaren in the six-yard box (71). At the other end, Msakni, the best Tunisian, took two shots (72 minutes), but goalkeeper Matthew Ryan did not allow himself to be deceived – not even with a long-range shot from Bilal Eva (84) and a close-range shot from substitute Wahbi Khazri (88). In doing so, the captain scored the first World Cup victory for the “Socceroos” in twelve years and kept alive the hope of progress.

