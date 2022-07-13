0-2: Spain were eliminated from the World Cup finals by an effective Australia team

Terrassa (Barcelona), 13 July. The Spanish women’s field hockey team fell 0-2 to Australia and was eliminated from the World Cup in Tarrassa (Barcelona) as a result of Rene Taylor’s double success from the penalty spot and the Spaniard was disqualified overnight.

Spain will not be able to repeat what happened 30 years ago in the Olympics in Tarasa in Barcelona 92, and will not win the bronze medal in the last World Cup.

That’s yes, the choice leaves with good feelings and with a team that can offer a lot in the future.

Australia capitalized on their first chance in the form of a penalty kick from Renee Taylor just two minutes into the match.

The goal Spain was quick to enjoy in the next attack the first of two short penalties that will fail in this first quarter, as Australia also enjoyed another without the success of the first.

The team imposed its rhythm and stunning play in a bouncing book attack by Sarah Barrios who hit Jocelyn Bartram’s goal in hand.

The second quarter continued with Spain carrying the weight of the match in search of an equalizer, but without this being achieved in the ocean area.

The Australians resumed their fitness while Lucia Jimenez and Candela Mijes stayed in the game after a few big shots.

Australia were one step closer to scoring the second goal on a counterattack with a final shot from Hannah Colum Sanders who, in a well-deserved double tackle, snagged Canary goalkeeper Mayleen Garcia.

Far from improving things in the third quarter, they got worse. The first with no success and the second with 0-2 again by the inevitable Renee Taylor in the tenth minute to make things very difficult.

The Redsticks came out in a storm in the fourth quarter as Beatrice Perez led offensive operations down the wing.

In one of those actions, Spain got a new penalty kick but again, the lack of definition revealed the unpleasant comparison with the Australians that made the difference.

Defeat signifies farewell to Captain Gigi Oliva at her home in Tarasa.

data sheet

0-Spain: Melanie Garcia, Laura Barrios, Sarah Barrios, Lucia Jimenez, Maria Lopez, Belén Iglesias, Candela Mijias, Zantal Jenny, Beatriz Perez, Gigi Oliva, Alejandra Torres Quevedo (Marta Sego, Constanza Amundson, Mayalin Garcia, Berezia Jean Martinez) .

2- Australia: Jocelyn Bartram; Amy Lawton, Benny Squibb, Stephanie Kershaw, Kaitlin Nobbs, Jane Claxton, Carrie Somerville, Renee Taylor (1), Hannah Collum Sanders, Rebecca Greiner, Grace Stewart (Claire Colwell, Ambrosia Malone, Maddie Fitzpatrick, Greta Hayes, Harriet Shand, Maria Williams).

Referee: Sarah Wilson (Scotland) and Hannah Harrison (England).

Partial: 0-1, 0-0, 0-1, 0-0

Goals: 0-1, minute 2: Renee Taylor (computer); 0-2, M 40: Renee Taylor (PC)

Incidents: Quarter-finals of the Women’s Field Hockey World Cup held at the Olympics in Tarasa (Barcelona).

1011975

jsn / serious