◉ Watch LIVE Puerto Rico vs. Puerto Rico. USA For the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup, watch the match for free

now | Puerto Rico and the United States meet for the second date of the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup. Watch the match live.

today | At the State Sports Center in Sydney, Puerto Rico s United State They will try to snatch a new victory when they meet todayThursday, September 22, under the second date of Group A From Women’s Basketball World Cup Australia 2022.

The game will be broadcast He lives to Puerto Rico through a screen Wapa Sportswhile you can see He lives From the United States by signal ESPN +.

How will Puerto Rico and the United States reach the Women’s Basketball World Cup?

Defeated Puerto Rico 82-58 Bosnia and Herzegovina In his first show in the current edition of the World Cup, while the American team also managed to win in his first appearance and beat 87-72 to Belgium.

Why is Puerto Rico playing the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup?

Puerto Rico qualified for the current edition of the World Cup by The decision of the International Basketball Federation confirmed after the exclusion of Russia.

How did Puerto Rico perform at the last Women’s Basketball World Cup?

The team’s last appearance in the international competition was in 2018 editionwhen he ended with 16 place.

How did the United States perform at the last Women’s Basketball World Cup?

The last participation of the North American team in the World Cup was in 2018 editionwhen Champion for the third time in a row.

Who is in Group A for the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup?

Puerto Rico

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Belgium

China

South Korea

United State

Puerto Rico’s victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina

The victory of the United States over Belgium

When is the Puerto Rico match? US Women’s Basketball World Cup?

Meeting Puerto Rico vs. United State will be held today, Thursday, September 22In the condition Sports Center From SydneyAnd the Australia.

Timetable by country

United State: 5:30 pm. PT And 8:30 p.m ET

Puerto Rico: 8:30 pm.

Bolivia: 8:30 pm.

Chili pepper: 8:30 pm.

Paraguay: 8:30 pm.

Venezuela: 8:30 pm.

Colombia: 7:30 pm

Ecuador: 7:30 pm

Mexico: 7:30 pm

Panama: 7:30 pm

Peru: 7:30 pm

Argentina: 9:30 pm.

Brazil: 9:30 pm.

Uruguay: 9:30 pm.

Spain: 02:30 AM (Friday, September 23rd)

Where to watch today Puerto Rico vs. US Women’s Basketball World Cup?

Find out which TV channels or broadcast platforms are broadcasting the pledge in different countries or regions.

TV channel by country or region

WAPA Sports: Puerto Rico

ESPN +: United State

Courtside 1891: everybody