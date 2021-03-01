▷ ZDFinfo Documentary on Racism and Feminist Protests in the USA

ZDFinfo

Mainz (OTS)

Through the two documentaries “Tatmotiv Rassismus – The Death of Larnelle Bruce” and “Feminist Protest and Resistance – The Fight for a New America”, ZDFinfo will focus on the United States in 2016 on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. and noon when Donald Trump was done Election of the forty-fifth president of the United States. Guy King’s film about the death trial of 19-year-old African American Arnell Bruce will be available from Air Day, 10:00 AM through April 3, 2021 at ZDFmediathek. Sarah Wolitzky’s film about women’s protests in the USA will be available for one year at ZDFmediathek from Thursday 4 March 2021 at 10:00 am.

Did Larnelle Bros. die because of the color of his skin? American journalist Maubin Azhar speaks to reformed neo-Nazis, angry protesters and shocked families about the death of a young African-American who was run over and killed by a suspected racist on August 10, 2016 in Portland after an argument. The documentary, produced by BBC Studios, also accompanies the trial which took some unexpected turns.

After Donald Trump was elected President of the United States in 2016, women and organizations stood up to address inequality and sexual harassment. Movements like #MeToo and Time’s Up have followed the “women’s march.” The documentary “Women Protest and Resistance – The Fight for a New America”, a PBS front line product, allows the initiators and founders of these movements to express their views. They have reported from the moment it became clear to them that these women’s issues are not related to personal sensitivities, but rather to social grievances. The film describes how entrepreneurs create platforms to show the unequal treatment of women in modern society, and how they try to bring about legal changes that end inequality.

Ansprechpartner: Thomas Hagedorn, Telefon: 06131 - 70-13802; Presse-Desk, Telefon: 06131 - 70-12108, [email protected]

Images are available from ZDF Press and Information, 06131-70-16100 and via https://presseportal.zdf.de/presse/tatmotivrassismus And more https://presseportal.zdf.de/presse/frauenprotestundwiderstand

The documentary “Women’s Protests and Resistance – The Fight for a New America” ​​is available in advance to accredited journalists in the screening room of the ZDF Press Portal.

ZDFinfo at ZDFmediathek: https://www.zdf.de/dokumentation/zdfinfo-doku

https://twitter.com/ZDFinfo

https://twitter.com/ZDFpresse

Original content by: ZDFinfo, transmitted via news aktuell