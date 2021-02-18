▷ POL-GÖ: (63/2021) Four people were lightly injured in snow accidents in the Friedland region

Police Inspectorate in Göttingen

Göttingen (OTS)

Gleichen Society, Landesstrasse 568

Thursday February 18, 2021 at approximately 6:10 AM and 6:55 AM

GLEICHEN (JK) – In two icy accidents with a total of three cars injured, four people were lightly injured on L 568 in Gleichen municipality (Göttingen district) Thursday morning (21/18/2). The total damage inflicted remains unlocked.

First, at around 6:10 a.m., a 33-year-old driver from Echsfeld (Thuringia) turned off the road to the right while driving in the direction of Rheinhausen, possibly due to the slippery road. The Opel woman overturned, ran into a tree and then remained on the roof. As if by a miracle, the 33-year-old sustained only minor injuries in the accident, according to Friedland Police. Her car suffered a complete economic loss.

When two vehicles collided, three people were slightly injured around 6:55 am. According to available information, the BMW of a 24-year-old man from Rosdorf (Göttingen district) began to roll first on the slippery road for an unexplained reason and then to the opposite track. Here, the car collided with a pickup truck, heading towards Stockhausen. The 24-year-old BMW driver, 22-year-old assistant and 35-year-old VW Transporter driver were slightly injured in the collision. Another inmate escaped terror.

