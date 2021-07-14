▷ G20 countries have “room for improvement” in food sustainability, …

Barilla Foundation

London (@ots/PRNewswire)

The world’s largest economies are ranked in the current Food Sustainability Index (FSI) for food loss and waste, sustainable agriculture and food challenges.

G20 countries must lead by example in the run-up to the UN Summit on Food Systems by further reducing food loss and waste and improving nutrition and agriculture, according to the Food Sustainability Index (FSI).

The FSI, developed by the Economic Information Unit (EIU) in collaboration with the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN), found “room for improvement” for most countries, with only Canada and Japan topping the three quadruple pillars.

The other contenders are Australia, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, while the United States comes at the bottom of the list for excessive meat consumption and land conversion for agriculture.

Indonesia and Saudi Arabia were the worst performers on all measures.

“Members of the G20 generate 80 percent of global economic output and 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, giving these countries the opportunity and responsibility to lead the way in food sustainability,” he said. Martin Kohring, the EIU’s (EMEA) regional leader on sustainability, climate change and natural resources.

The FSI has shown progress in reducing 931 million tons of food wasted worldwide each year, but no country has published plans to track losses or monitor reduction strategies.

The authors also noted dietary habits in the United States, where the average consumer eats approximately 250 grams more meat per day than is recommended.

The report cited evidence that adherence to government dietary guidelines would reduce premature deaths by 15 per cent and emissions by 13 per cent, and highlighted Britain’s “five a day” campaign to reduce consumption of fruits and vegetables should increase by 10 per cent.

According to FSI, all G-20 countries had dietary guidelines, but only four included sustainability as a measure of healthy eating. Although 13 countries have strict new climate targets, only Indonesia and Canada have included the agricultural sector in their national plans.

“We know that sustainable food systems are an integral part of the sustainable development pathways envisaged in the UN 2030 Agenda. G20 leadership can drive the change needed in the entire food system to meet all our global goals, from reducing hunger and poverty to combating climate change ” Dr. Marta Antonelli, head of research at BCFN.

Original content by: Barilla Foundation, transmitted by Actwell News