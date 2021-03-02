▷ Close your eyes and plunge into a snowboard swim in Finland with pictures

Visit Finland

Close your eyes and immerse yourself – Skiing in Finland in Pictures

Helsinki / Frankfurt am Main, 2 March 2021. The latest trend in physical and mental health among Finnish youth is: ice swimming, in Finnish “Avantuente”. What used to be yoga is now diving into ice water because it is

Even the freezing temperatures in the happiest country in the world can’t stop locals from swimming – whether in an ice pit, in a lake, or at sea. In the rarest of cases, thermal suits are used, and hip hobby enthusiasts instead wear traditional swimwear – and of course, a hat. Because whoever wants to freeze!

And if you want to know what types of ice swimmers are, you’ll find it in the video – in a wink, of course:

https://youtu.be/HWfMTNFZUq8

1. Kunstfreunde finden in Finnland die Möglichkeit zum Eisschwimmen inmitten einer Landschaft, die an ein Gemälde von Caspar David Friedrich erinnert. 2. Leseratten schnappen sich in Finnland ihr Lieblingsbuch und tauchen ab in andere Welten – und ins Eisloch. So lässt es sich entspannen! 3. Bei Minusgraden ist es gut, wenn der Kopf bedeckt bleibt – das gilt auch fürs Schwimmen zwischen Schnee und Eis! 4. Für das richtige Mindset zum Eintauchen ins Eiswasser, eignet sich eine entspannende Yoga-Stunde ideal als Auftakt. 5. So sieht Eisschwimmen im glücklichsten Land der Welt aus – immer mit einem Lachen im Gesicht!

