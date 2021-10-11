▷ Art (treatment) room: Vernissage at the new “AugenBlick” meeting point of the clinic …

Nuremberg Clinic

The Nuremberg Clinic creates space for art (treatment): On Thursday, 14 October, the new “AugenBlick” meeting point with Zahra will open on the northern site. Patients’ work can be seen. Internal Medicine Clinic 2 with a focus on geriatrics at the Nuremberg Clinic is responsible. There the effects of art therapy are scientifically investigated.

Art therapy has many positive effects. The Clinic for Internal Medicine 2 focusing on geriatrics at the Nuremberg Clinic wants to prove it scientifically as part of the ‘Art therapy knows no age’ study. In this context, the former flower shop at the entrance to the North Clinic Nuremberg has been transformed into a meeting point for exhibitions, workshops and events. On October 14, this new creative space will open with vernissage: the works of patients can be seen.

More information can be found in our press release.

