Zero-emissions ferries and cruises: Norway is a model for hydrogen

The Norwegian government wants to promote the use of hydrogen in shipping and the movement of heavy goods. hydrogen ferry

Stockholm It wasn’t long before German politicians made a pilgrimage to Oslo to find out why every second new car in Norway is an electric car. Due to a consistent electrification strategy and extensive subsidies, Norway has become a leader in electric mobility. The Scandinavian country also wants to become a leader in producing green hydrogen. Politicians will soon make their way to the Norwegian capital again.

In June last year, the center-right government in Oslo approved its hydrogen strategy. It didn’t put the country first—Japan, France, South Korea, Australia, and the Netherlands had already presented their fly-gas strategies earlier—but the people in Oslo are confident that they will soon be able to take a leadership role in zero-emission hydrogen production.

Read now Get access to this article and all other articles in Web and in our app for 4 weeks for free. tracking