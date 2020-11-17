Zack Snyder is not associated with directing the series ‘Justice League’ despite speculation

IF / FayesVision

The director of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” says he has “no expectation” to return to future DCEU films after the completion of “Justice League”.

Ice Showbiz – Zach Snyder might return to the director’s bench for his own version of “Justice SquadBut this deal does not involve a long-term commitment to other DCEU projects. The director has ignored speculation that he will return to the second installment of “Justice League” after agreeing to complete his story from the 2017 film.

When asked about his future at DCEU, he said, “Listen, I’ll just say this: I don’t have anything … My honest answer is that I have no expectation that there will be more films than this.” “If that happened that would be cool, but this bridge is far and … that’s what it is … honestly … I’m cool.”

However, Snyder does not rule out the possibility of ejecting one of DC’s many moving features. “Yes, listen … everything is possible, everything is possible … It’s a wide open world and I love animation, I’m a huge fan,” he said.

Although he is not sure if he will return for another DCEU movie, Snyder will work on rooting future DC movies using the characters he helped shape in previous films “Listen, You Have” Wonderful woman, you have Aquaman-You have a new flash movie. All these are branches from a tree that I planted a long time ago. ”

He kept saying, “I couldn’t be more proud, I couldn’t be more excited about what’s going on.”Wonder Woman 1984It’s amazing, these talented people [Jenkins] He is a genius and traveler [Gadot] She is the greatest Wonder Woman ever. Anytime these people add a chapter to the world, it’s amazing, but for me, I have a very unique vision of how the path is supposed to go. ”

When Snyder was first used to direct the flick of the superhero squad, the plan at the time was to shoot two back-to-back movies. However, like SnyderBatman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeHe received a tepid response, and the mega two-part movie plan collapsed.

The 54-year-old was replaced by Joss Whedon during the post-production of “Justice League” as he was dealing with a family tragedy. Now he’s back to complete. “Justice League Zack Snyder“Many wondered if this would open Snyder’s way back to his original plans in directing.”Justice League 2And more.