Britain evacuated all its forces from Afghanistan; Remained “collaborators”

The UK closed This Saturday is his operation Afghanistan evacuation After leaving a trip with his last soldiers in the country, he said he regretted not being able to turn away hundreds of Afghan collaborators.

The Ministry of Defense “Recent flight carrying members of the British Armed Forces has left Kabul,” he wrote on Twitter, a message accompanied by a picture of tired soldiers boarding the plane.

Hours ago, the United Kingdom had One last plane was sent to evacuate civilians from Afghanistan, It devoted its last efforts to withdraw the remaining diplomatic and military personnel before the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of US forces.

first Minister Thanks Boris Johnson For all those who participated in the operation and confirmed that in less than two weeks, 15,000 people were evacuated.

“I would like to thank all the participants and the thousands who have served there over the past two decades,” he said in a message on social media.

The head of Britain’s armed forces, Nick Carter, said the evacuation had “goed as well as possible” but that it was “heartbreaking” that “everyone has not been able to get out”.

Carter put the number of eligible Afghans who were not evacuated at “hundreds.”

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace previously estimated that between 800 and 1,100 Afghans eligible to move under the UK’s scheme had “failed” to exit.

Among the last to pull out of Kabul was the British director of the animal charity Nowzad, Paul or “Ben” Farthing, whose campaign to evacuate 200 cats and dogs on a private charter plane has sparked controversy in the UK.

“We are relieved to confirm that Ben and Nawzad’s animals have left Afghanistan this afternoon and are safe,” the organization wrote on Twitter.

The Farthing’s insistence In taking out their animals while many Afghans were left behind, including some Nawzad workers, they were widely criticized in the UK.

Chairman of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. Tom Tugendhat, Explanation for LBC Radio An Afghan translator working in the UK asked him: “Why is my five-year-old son less than a dog?”

