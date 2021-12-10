Yokogawa develops SS2000 single-celled subcellular sampling system

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Tokyo: 6841) announced the development of the Single Cellome™ SS2000 System, a single cell analysis solution that uses high-resolution images acquired by a confocal microscope to automatically and accurately collect samples of specific cells and intracellular components. The SS2000 will be distributed in Japan, the United States and China in February 2022, while it will be launched in other markets, including Europe, at a later time.

As the smallest unit of living organisms, cells can differ greatly from each other; For this reason, there is a growing interest in analyzing single cells, with the need to isolate and treat them, rather than studying entire cell populations.

