Xinjiang: German scientists say China’s birth policy could reduce Uyghur births by millions – BBC News

This is the first report on how Chinese government policy in Xinjiang affects local minorities and it has passed peer review.

A German researcher found that the birth policy implemented by the Chinese government in Xinjiang will reduce the growth rate of local Uyghurs and other minorities in the next 20 years by about 2.6 million to 4.5 million, which is about three-thirds of the total ethnicity. population. One.

This report was written by German researcher Adrian Zenz. The report stated that the outside world originally predicted that the number of minorities in Xinjiang would rise to about 13.1 million by 2040. However, the Chinese government implemented a policy of restricting births in the local area, resulting in an increase in the population of local minorities, which will only reach about 8.6 million to 10.5 million people in 2040.

Some Western countries accuse China of committing a “genocide” in Xinjiang, and some of the measures include the use of compulsory contraceptives. Beijing authorities have denied the related allegations, instead suggesting that the decline in the population of local minorities is due to other reasons.

