Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 flagship smartphone introduced

Founder and CEO of Xaomi Lei Jun has posted new teasers for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 flagship smartphone on his Weibo page.

At the bottom, the leader of the company holds in his hands, most likely, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha concept smartphone, which has never gone on sale. And the second image, supposedly showing the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with a screen curved on the sides.

Also posted on the web are images that supposedly show the retail packaging of the new Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 smartphone. The box is black, and on the top surface is written in gold letters Mix made by Mi.

Wang Hua of the Xiaomi group’s PR department claimed that these images show fake packaging. In fact, it will be different.

This smartphone will be the first Xiaomi device with an under-display camera. It also features Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC and a built-in 4,500mAh rechargeable battery that supports 120W fast charging. Wireless charging power from 70 to 80 watts.

Submissions will be made on August 10.