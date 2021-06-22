Worldwide, nearly 180 million cases of COVID-19 – Thailand moves to 77th place in the world

US infection with COVID-19 into thousands India still rises 39,000 people worldwide, sick of Covid-19, cumulative amount approaches 180 million – Thailand moves to 77th place in the world

The Worldometers website is reporting a case of Covid-19 on June 22, 2021, around 07.20 AM Thailand time. Worldwide 179,532,382 cases were found, an increase of 274,525, 3,888,306 deaths, an increase of 5,772, 164,158,720 recovered.

The five most affected countries are:

1. United States 344,18968 confirmed cases, an increase of 8,668, 617,443 deaths, an increase of 196, and 2,876,988 recoveries.

2- India found 29973,457 cases, an increase of 39,096, and 389,268 deaths, an increase of 846, and 2,8913,191 recoveries.

Brazil found 1,796,806 cases, an increase of 41,878, 502,817 deaths, an increase of 899, and 16,220,238 recoveries.

France has 5,757,798 confirmed cases, an increase of 487, 110,778 deaths, an increase of 40, and 5,566,434 recoveries.

5- Turkey: 5,375,593 cases, an increase of 5,294, and 49,236 deaths, an increase of 51, and 5,237,731 cases of recovery.

For Thailand, it ranked 77th, with 221,306 cases, an increase of 3,175, 1,658 deaths, an increase of 29, and 185,789 recoveries.

