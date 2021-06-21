Despite his father’s disdain, Harry returns to the UK to commemorate his mother

The Prince Carlos Wales has no plans to see Prince Harry When his son, now separated from the family living in the United States, returned to his home country of the United Kingdom later this month, according to a report.

When Prince Harry He flies from the US to join his brother, Prince William, in the unveiling of a statue commemorating his late mother, Princess Diana. For his part, his father said Prince Carlos, the heir to the throne will be more than 400 miles away in a Scottish estate in Balmoral, according to The Sun.

A palace source told the British newspaper:Carlos He made it clear that he wouldn’t be there because he was going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three,” according to The Sun.

expected to be Prince HarryThe 36-year-old arrived in the UK later this month ahead of the statue’s unveiling on July 1, following earlier speculation that he might rule out a visit due to heightened tensions with his family.

Once back in the UK, Prince Harry He will have to self-quarantine for five days before he joins his 38-year-old brother at his mother’s homage.

According to The Sun: “The boys will go out together out of respect for their mother. There were no personal conversations or proper conversations, only very short exchanges and text messages. The relationship is still very strained and there are no signs of any kind of short-term union.”

they say that Prince Carlos The 72-year-old avoided any time alone with his son, the Duke of Sussex, when he was last home for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral. The sources revealed that Charles Wells He’ll let the boys do their work regarding the unveiling of his mother’s statue.

The Prince Harry He admitted that he was: “Worried and afraid to return to the funeral, and since then he has intensified resentment with his family, blaming his father for passing on” so much hereditary pain and suffering.”