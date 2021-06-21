Despite his father’s disdain, Harry returns to the UK to commemorate his mother

The Prince Carlos Wales has no plans to see Prince Harry When his son, now separated from the family living in the United States, returned to his home country of the United Kingdom later this month, according to a report.

When Prince Harry He flies from the US to join his brother, Prince William, in the unveiling of a statue commemorating his late mother, Princess Diana. For his part, his father said Prince Carlos, the heir to the throne will be more than 400 miles away in a Scottish estate in Balmoral, according to The Sun.

