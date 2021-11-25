World Rugby: The 2027 World Cup venue selection system has been revised, with Australia listed as a better choice

A similar speech, on the women’s front, for choosing (backed) England in 2025

The World Rugby Council announced today that it has changed the selection process to determine the country that will host the 2027 World Cup (in the races of Australia, the United States and Russia, after Argentina withdrew its candidacy in 2020), noting (a year after the dialogue with the relevant association) that it chose the country of the Wallabies ( which would host the event after 2003, and some of the 1987 inaugural edition matches) as a “favourite” candidate for the global member.

Something certainly very important, but as it happened to commission the 2023 Championship, With France not initially chosen as a favourite(with WR referring to South Africa), although official honors for both competitions (including the 2025 Women’s World Cup, WR’s favorite is England) will be staged in 2022.

world rugby,in Official press release Released on his website, he also confirmed that – focusing on the economic aspect more than ever (the Rugby World Cup has always been one of the biggest sporting events in the world) – there will be “exclusive” negotiations with the United nations until the Stars and Stripes nation hosts the Cup. World 2031, developing a model focused on building meaningful and profitable partnerships between the same Oval government body and potential host countries of the World Championships.

We always quote when referenced by World Rugby, with “The ultimate goal is to create an award model that maximizes financial and operational efficiency, while giving greater value to the event for host countries and promoting global rugby development, with a strong focus on building sustainable relationships with host countries and on expanding commercial appeal and audiences.”

