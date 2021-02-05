World Map “Submarine Cables Map” that shows the location of submarine cables in the world at a glance – GIGAZINE







Nowadays, it is easy to get information about offshore areas, and to convert data linking these distant regions, it has been placed on the sea floor.Submarine cable“User.”Submarine cable mapIt is an Internet service that allows you to have a visual understanding of how submarine cables are placed on land.

Submarine cable map

https://www.submarinecablemap.com/

Official PageUpon arrival, you will see a world map on the left side of the window depicting the location of the submarine cables in the world.



The column on the right is the list of submarine cables covered by this service.



The region around Japan looks like this. While many submarine cables run on the Pacific side, only a few are on the Sea of ​​Japan side.



Click cable to see details in the right column. The cable connecting the city of Nowitzu, Niigata, and Nakhodka, Russia, was jointly created by KDDI and Los Telecom, Russia’s largest long-range telecommunications company.Russo-Japanese Cable Network (RJCN)The total length of the cable is about 1,800 km in the submarine optical cable network.



You can also find the cable location from the list. For example, the optical submarine cable that runs from KDDI around the entire Japanese archipelagoJapan Information Highway (JIH)If you select “…”



The installation location is displayed on the side of the map as shown below, and the information is displayed on the side of the list.



According to Submarine Cable Map, submarine cables that connect continents are often installed centrally on the same path.



