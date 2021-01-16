World champion France loses to Finland

Berlin (AFP) France, the two-time world soccer champion, suffered a surprise defeat at home to Finland at the Stade de France.

National coach Didier Deschamps’ side lost 2-0 (0-2) to Al Shuja from Northern Europe on Wednesday evening. First-time internationals Marcus Fors (28th minute) and Uni Valacari (31) made a perfect victory for the Finns within four minutes. Equipe Tricolore, who pushed to the end but didn’t start with the best lineup, failed to score more.

Meanwhile, Ukraine lost its last test before facing Germany in the League of Nations. Hertha striker Krzysztof Piatic (40) and substitute Jakob Moder (63rd) Poland’s 2-0 (1-0) victory over Ukraine perfectly. Ex-Dortmund professional Andrei Yarmolenko failed in Chorzo with a penalty kick (12).

Spanish footballers managed to draw in the Netherlands six days before the important match at home against the German Bundesliga. Donnie Van de Beek (47th) scored 1-1 (1-0) in Amsterdam for the Bundesliga team Frank de Boer, thus equaling the guests’ lead through Sergio Canales (18). At the end of the year, national coach Joachim Loew will play in the Nations League on Saturday in Leipzig against Ukraine and three days later in Seville against Spain.

Danish soccer players previously won the Scandinavian prestige duel with Sweden 2-0 (0-0). Jonas Wind (minute 61) and Alexander Bah (74) scored a goal for the landlords in Copenhagen. Several cases of coronavirus overwhelmed the test match in front of the nearly empty stands: both Sweden coach Jan Anderson and Dean Robert Skov of Hoffenheim 1899 in the Bundesliga tested positive. In a live six-goal match, Turkey split 3: 3 (2: 1) from Vice World Champion Croatia.

Frenkie de Jong (left) of the Netherlands and the Spaniard Koc tie. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images / AP / dpa © Dean Muhtaropoulos