Women in Power in the World: Who They Are and Where They Rule

DrOne in power

: Given the situation in the world, the first places in the ranking of pink leadership in Europe are won by the Nordic countries from the neighboring regions Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark And Germany. Here are the women leaders and where.

Women in Power in Europe, the numbers

According to data from 2019, Al The European Parliament makes up 36% of women. Looking at the 27 European Union countries and the United Kingdom, Only 14.3% of premieres are women Among presidents, the share rises to only 21.4%. In Europe there are 30% of women ministers compared to 19% at the global level. Globally, out of nearly 200 countries, only 20 are headed by female heads of state.

Kaga Kalas, Prime Minister of Estonia

The last is precisely in chronological order Caja class Who swore an oath, and became The first woman to hold the premiership in Estonia, The first and only country in the world to have two women (the other is the head of the Baltic state since 2016, Christy Calgulaide), in the two main positions, head of state and head of government.

Other women premiered in Europe, from Denmark to Lithuania

Denmark: Mette Frederiksen is the prime minister From 27 June 2019. She is often criticized for her extremely hard-line stances against immigration and combating prostitution.

Lithuania: Ingrida Emmont He has been Prime Minister of Lithuania since December 11th.

Finland: Finnish Prime Minister Sana Mirela Marin, In office since December 2019, he has one record: to be The youngest government leader in the world.

Iceland: Catherine Jacobsditor He has been Prime Minister of Iceland since 30 November 2017.

Norway: Erna Solberg He has been Prime Minister since October 16, 2013 and leader of the Norwegian Conservative Party. Besides Solberg, 59, nicknamed “the Norwegian Angela Merkel,” there are other women in two important departments: Eriksen Surried, the foreign minister, and Marit Berger Rosland for European affairs.

Serbia: Ana Brnabi Prime Minister of Serbia since June 29, 2017, was elected with the Progressive Party. The 45-year-old economist is the first homosexual woman to hold the position in the country

Slovakia: Susanna Kapotova 45 years old, jurist and lawyer, first woman to be elected head of state in Central and Eastern Europe, since March 2019 as president of Slovakia.

Georgia: Georgia elected its first female head of state in November 2018, Salome Zurabishvili.

Super Bars, Queen Elizabeth and Angela Merkel

Since February 6, 1952, Elizabeth II has become Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Queen of the Other Realms of the Fifteen Commonwealth Countries: She needs no introduction.

Like either of them Chancellor of Germany since November 22, 2005, Angela Merkel, 66, is one of the most famous women leaders in the world. From 2006 to 2019, Forbes magazine listed Merkel among the 100 Most Powerful Women on the Planet. Announcing his retirement is already causing state debate; Who will replace him?

Kamala Harris, Major General America

United States of America: Kamala Harris is the first woman of Afro-Asian ancestry to hold the position of Vice President of the United States, alongside the 46th President of State, Democrat Joe Biden.

Asia and Oceania, from the leader of Myanmar to Jacinda Arden in New Zealand

Bangladesh: The leadership of the government is in the hands of Sheikha Hasina Wajid, who has held her position since 2009 and is considered one of the most powerful women in the world, and ranked 28 in Forbes classification.

Myanmar: Despite mounting criticism at home and abroad, historical Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, has been reasserted in power.

Nepal: Since 2015, the President of Nepal is Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Leader of the Communist Party, 60 years old

new ZelandLast November, Jacinda Arden, New Zealand’s People’s Prime Minister, was reappointed for a second term.

SingaporeSince September 2017, the President of Singapore, Halima Yaqoub, is the first woman to hold this position.

Central America, only two

To Trinidad and Tobago The boss is Paula-Mae Weekes, while he’s at Nicaragua The Vice President is Rosario Murillo, a prominent supporter of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, the party in power since 1979, barring a few years.

Africa, four women fleeing

Ethiopia: In Africa, the only female head of state is Sahle Work Zodi, who was elected in Ethiopia in October 2018 and is the first woman to hold the presidency in the Horn of Africa country.

Togo: Last October in Togo, the first female Prime Minister, Victoire Tomega Dugby, was appointed, age 60. .

Gabon: Prime Minister Rose Christian Osuka Raponda, 56 years old

RwandaParliament is the first in the world in terms of the number of women, as they constitute 56% of all members.