Windows 10 only until 2025; Computers no longer have the new operating system.

LittleThe message has been in the news for the past few days as the most widely used computer operating system (OS) in Microsoft Windows. The news comes ahead of an event scheduled for June 24. Six years ago, Microsoft announced that it would no longer have a Windows version. Presented by. But the company is now preparing to introduce a new version of Windows once again. It is said that it will be Windows 11.

While news and rumors about the new version of Windows are active, another piece of news is being discussed. It is reported that Microsoft will end technical support for the current version of Windows 10 in 2025 when this new version of Windows arrives.

EOL ExtremeTech reports based on the information on the End of Life page. It says that the Windows 10 Home and Pro editions will be out of service on October 14, 2025.

The practice of getting rid of old versions when introducing newer versions has been around for a long time. A new Windows operating system called Windows 11 or something else. This is an indication that the company will issue. The document also states that in 2015, the company decided that Windows 10 was not a long-term program.

Although Microsoft hasn’t said anything publicly about Windows 11 yet, the new operating system the company has indirectly confirmed is coming.

Content Highlights: Microsoft will drop support for Windows 10 by 2025