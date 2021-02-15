Who is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the new Director-General of the World Trade Organization

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, taking office today, is the first woman and the first African to lead the World Trade Organization, the World Trade Organization. Will he be able to resume international trade after Trump’s protectionist policy?

It managed to bring together the European Union, the United States, China, Japan and Australia. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala She would be the first woman and the first African to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO), the World Trade Organization. Take over from the Brazilian Roberto Azevedo And he takes office at a very difficult time for the World Trade Organization. After 4 years of protectionist policies imposed by the former president of the United States, Donald TrumpMajor reforms are now needed for a semi-paralyzed organization that can no longer fulfill its mission.

There is no danger of success – Iwela

Twice Minister of Finance and Head of Nigerian Diplomacy. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala He started his career in 1982 at the World Bank, where he worked for 25 years. In 2012 she was among the best candidates for the presidency, but the doctor defeated her Jim Young Kim.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iwela was born in Nigeria in 1954. He studied economics at Harvard University and earned his Ph.D. in regional economics and development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In addition to 25 years at the World Bank and two terms as Minister of Finance, she was also the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria for a short period in 2006.

He sits on the boards of directors of major international companies including the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), Twitter and Standard Chartered Bank.

NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA Priorities

For the newly elected, the head of the WTO should be “bold and courageous” and in October he said two priorities would be given to demonstrating that the organization is indispensable: an agreement on fisheries subsidies to support multilateral progress and rebuilding the body that decides international disputes between member states, which Trump actually banned it.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will also fit in difficult business relationships between them United State H ChinaWas put to the test in recent years due to Trump’s trade war. at Interview In June 2020 for the BBC, he discussed China’s investment in Africa and stressed the importance of listening to US concerns and “trade concerns”.

