Who is Avril Haines, the first woman to head the CIA? Biography and career

who is this April HainesThe first woman to be named A. Head of US Intelligence? On January 20, the government of Joe Biden, the forty-sixth president of the United States, was officially launched and those who would make up his team were formally appointed. Also among them is Avril Haines, the first woman A. Management of 17 US intelligence agencies In the history of the United States. Let’s see her Personal Biography He is Career Path Career Path.

Who is Avril Haines? Personal Biography

Avril Danica Haines is 51 years old. Born in 1969 in New York From a painter mother, biochemist father, and university professor. When Haines was only 4 years old, her mother’s health conditions worsened, in fact she was suffering from severe emphysema. Due to the huge medical bills for her mother’s treatment, Avril Haines’ family is forced into it Sell ​​your home And to be hosted by friends and relatives. The mother died when Haines was only 16 years old.

Once I finished Haines High School He moved to Japan for a year for every Study Judo In Tokyo Main School he became a brown belt. After returning to the United States, she decided to continue her studies by enrolling in a theoretical physics course at the University of Chicago and working as a mechanic in a garage.

The following year, he discovered his passion for aviation by enrolling in a course at Princeton University, where he also falls in love with his coach David Davigie. The two decide to stumble upon a crazy adventure Crossing the Atlantic Ocean in flight. In transit, their vehicle begins to lose height and the two are forced to perform forced landing On the island of Newfoundland.

After this experience, the two return to Chigago to allow Heinz to do so Finish your studiesThen he moved to Baltimore. Avril Haines starts with a file PhD in Physics from Johns Hopkins UniversityWhile his partner gets a job as a commercial pilot. In the same period he also started a business by opening a coffee shop which was very successful. Haines also began to become interested in politics by working with neighborhood associations, deepening his knowledge of which he enrolled in Georgetown University Law School In Washington, DC, with a primary focus on international law and human rights.

political work

Avril Haines’ real political life began in 2001 when she became A. Legal officer At the Hague Conference on Private International Law. The following year it became Legal Assistant to the Court of Appeal From the United States to the Sixth Circuit and from 2003 to 2006 he served in the Office of the Legal Counsel of the State Department, first in the Office of Treaty Affairs and then in the Bureau of Political Military Affairs.

In 2007 Heinz worked for United States Senate Committee For foreign relations as the deputy chief advisor to the Democratic majority in the Senate. Even during the Obama administration, Avril Haines held many leadership roles including that of Vice President Assistant e Vice President’s Adviser For national security affairs in the White House. In 2013 it becomes Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, To become once again the first woman to hold this role.

After the experience at the CIA, Haynes was selected as Deputy National Security Adviser (DNSA), again she was the first woman to hold the position. What made Avril Haines famous was undoubtedly thereThe use of drones To combat terrorism, to become specifically ‘The woman who drives the drones’.

On November 23, 2020, President-elect Joe Biden He announced his appointment Director of National Intelligence. On January 20, 2021, it was Haines Confirmed by the Senate, To become the first woman to hold the position.