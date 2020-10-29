Where to Buy Nvidia RTX 3070 Graphics Card

If you were hoping to buy an RTX 3070 for $ 499, Nvidia tells us you’ll be able to do so starting Thursday, Oct.29, at 9 a.m. EST / 6 a.m. PDT. Rather than selling the Founders Edition GPU directly (FE) through its online store, Nvidia has ceded its stock to Best buy And the Micro Center. If your search for the GPU isn’t limited to the FE version, then several third-party graphics cards made by OEMs like Gigabyte and PNY are going up for sale at the same time from a few other retailers like AmazonAnd the Newge, And B&H Photo, plus Best Buy and Micro Center. Based on past launches, it is likely to be sold Extremely Quickly.

Compared to the 4K capable RTX 3080 and 3090, this card is an especially good choice if you have a 1440p gaming monitor or see yourself getting one soon. My colleague Tom Warren posted a review for 3070, and it provided favorable frame rates on popular games like Control, Call of Duty: Warzone, And more – even with the ray tracing features activated. In most cases, the $ 499 card offered faster performance than the RTX 2080 that debuted for $ 699 a few years ago.

We will update this post if more major retailers join the sale of the RTX 3070.

Speaking of speedy performance, AMD has just introduced its upcoming GPUs built on the RDNA architecture 2, and the company has three new GPUs aimed at handling RTX 30 series cards. The $ 579 Radeon RX 6800 looks great for 1440p games like RTX 3070, and the $ 649 RX 6800 XT might be a good alternative if you want the RTX 3080. Both will go on sale on November 18, while the $ 999 RX 6900 XT ready to take over the RTX 3090 will arrive on December 8th. We have more details here.

Update 4:06 PM ET, October 28: Nvidia shared the availability of the RTX 3070 GPU in the UK, so I added it in.