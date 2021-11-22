WhatsApp Web | The app trick is to notify you every time someone calls | Applications | technology | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

instant messaging app, The WhatsApp, has its own version for computers and laptops called WhatsApp Web, a platform that gives you the ability to link your account in web browsers such as: Google Chrome, Opera, Microsoft Edge, etc. Today we are going to teach you a very useful trick so that you know when a contact is calling, it means that it will alert you in the same way as Windows Live Messenger.

Do you remember Windows Live Messenger? It was the best instant messaging app from 1999 to 2005, warning you when one of your contacts calls while you do other things like: being on Google, YouTube, playing games, etc. WhatsApp Web It has the ability to do something similar, but with the help of an extension that you have to download from the Chrome Web Store and install it in your favorite browser.

because The WhatsApp It is an application that users use several times a day, it is important to clarify that the web version will only let you know who has connected when using the platform, outside of WhatsApp Web it will not interrupt you.

HOW TO MAKE WHATSAPP WEB NOTIFY YOU THAT SOMEONE IS CONNECTED

After installing the extension, click on the puzzle(s) icon in the upper right corner of Chrome.

If you don’t appreciate it, tap next to .’s profile picture gmail.

All your Chrome extensions will open, but search for “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” and tap the three vertical dots on the right side.

Some options will be displayed, here press “Set”.

If you notice now in the upper right corner a green cross icon will appear circled, this is the extension for “WA Web Plus”.

Once you have the extension shortcut (fix), enter as usual to WhatsApp Web .

. Then tap on the “WA Web Plus” icon.

WhatsApp Web will open with a long list of options.

Just select the one that says “Notify about online contacts”.

Ready, while chatting, WhatsApp Web will indicate the connection of each of your contacts in the application.

You can even imagine a green circle located on each of them “connected to the Internet”.

This way it notifies you of your contacts’ connection (Image: Mag)

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.