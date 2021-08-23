What is a new agreement for the US military?

Leonardo participates In Focus: In Avary Yard earns the title today, spurred on by novelty in a new US Army Orders Convention.

Group d Profumo has signed a partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation. The goal is to develop indicators for the United States Army’s Common Infrared Countermeasures (Circm) program.

Leonardo participates: more than 1,000 deliveries to the US Army

The agreement will be valid for 5 years and is binding Leonardo Northrop Grumman to offer more than 1,200 indicators/trackers Plus 500 already delivered.

The Italian company has announced that the pointer/trackers will be delivered from its location in Edinburgh, UK. Here, Direct Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) technologies are designed and manufactured for the UK and its allies.

The partnership is significant because it fosters a really strong business between the two companies, in partnership since 1995.

Specifically, as emphasized in Leonardo’s note:

“The CIRCM system forU.S. military, which protects the crew and their aircraft from infrared guided missiles, incorporates the next generation of Leonardo’s integrated pointer/tracking technology.”

advertising company going It delivered over 500 indicators/tracking units to Northrop Grumman, with the first issues to the United States Army in 2016.

Leonardo did not stop his production during the pandemic “Following a successful six-month Initial Operational Test and Evaluation Activity (IOT&E) activity with the US Army, CIRCM will equip US weapons platforms, including the CH-47 Chinook, UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache.”

The Leonardo participates They have been trading in positive territory since the beginning of the session. At 15.04, the stock gains 0.90% to 6,075 euros, having also reached peaks at 6.79.