‘We’re Going to the Moon’: The Australian Government Will Build a Spacecraft for NASA’s Mission

“Australia, we are going to the moon”: With this message, the Australian Space Agency reported an agreement between NASA and the country’s government to build an astronomical vehicle for a mission to be carried out in 2026.

Sydney (Australia), October 12 (EFE). – Australia will build a spacecraft for a mission NASA to me color scheduled for 2026, the first time the ocean nation has cooperated on a project of this kind, the Australian prime minister said this Wednesday, Scott Morrison.

The astral Will collect semi-independent lunar soil samples Contains oxides while NASA He will, with an independent team, attempt to extract oxygen from the surface of this Earth satellite.

These works are part of NASA’s space project that aims to establish human colonies on the Moon in the future and serve to support upcoming missions to Mars.

Australia, we’re going to the moon. 🌙 We have come to an agreement with Tweet embed For an Australian-made Rover to be part of a future mission, while harnessing our skills and expertise in the resource sector. pic.twitter.com/uoJLis2YPr – Australian Space Agency (AusSpaceAgency) October 12, 2021

“It is a fantastic opportunity for Australia to succeed in the global space sector,” Morrison said, adding that by 2030 his government is seeking to triple the space sector so that it will inject more than $8,800 million (€7,626 million) into the UAE economy. Your country.

The future rover will be developed by Australian companies and researchers and will receive about $37 million (€32 million) in government funding, according to a statement from the Australian Prime Minister’s Office.

The spacecraft is being built under an agreement recently signed between Australia and NASA, under the US space agency’s Artemis program.

The agreement to manufacture this device is supported by an initiative of the Australian government from the Moon to Mars, which was announced in 2019 at NASA Headquarters and is funded by $110 million (95 million euros).