Watch the qualifiers for Honduras and Greece live in the USA: Predictions, anytime, and on any channel To watch Qatar 2022 friendly matches online in the US Live broadcast | Check out the history of FIFA LIVE Football today for free | United States | European Union | Mexico | MX

Honduras vs. Greece live online They will face each other in the international friendly match in FIFA history towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar at 10:00 am (ET) in the United States and 8:00 am in Mexico. The game will be broadcast via ESPN in the US. In addition, Bolavip will provide you with all the information to watch the live broadcast of the event.
Honduras vs. Greece LIVE will be played on March 28 at 7:00 am (PDT) / 10:00 AM (ET) in the US and will be held at Tombas Stadium.
Venue: Stadio Toumbas.
Today: March 28th
Time in the US: 7:00 AM (Pacific Time) / 10:00 AM (Eastern Time)
Honduras vs. Greece Live: Schedules to watch in the USA.
US – 7:00 AM (Pacific Time) / 10:00 AM (Eastern Time)
Peru – 9.00 am Lima time
Mexico – 8:00 AM Mexico City time
Ecuador – 9.00 am Quito time
Colombia – 9.00 am Bogota time
Argentina – 11.00 am Buenos Aires time
Spain – 3.00 pm Madrid time
Spain – 2.00 am Canary Islands time
Uruguay – 11.00 am Montevideo time
Paraguay – 11.00 am Asunción time
Chile – 11.00 am Santiago time
BRAZIL – 11.00 AM Brasilia Time
Bolivia – 10:00 AM La Paz time
Venezuela – 10.00 am Caracas time
Canada – 9.00 AM Toronto time
Italy – 3:00 pm, Rome time
France – 3.00 pm Paris time
Germany – 3:00 pm Berlin time
Portugal – 2.00 pm Lisbon time
Netherlands – 3.00 pm Amsterdam time
England – 2.00 pm London time
On which channel to watch Honduras vs. Greece is online and free in the United States
The game will be broadcast live for the US on ESPN while for the rest of the world, all the game’s events will be able to follow from Bolavip.
Honduras vs. Potential Greece formations:
Greece (4-1-4-1): Flashodemus; Pakakis, Papadopoulos, Tsavillas and Tsimikas; Zika. Limnius, Bukhalis; Mandalos, Masouras y Bakasetas.
Honduras (4-3-3): Mingivar; Rodriguez, Figueroa, Pereira, Alvarez; Velasquez, Lopez, Flores; Pingston, Ellis and Toro.
Honduras vs. Forecasts for Greece in the United States of America:
Bookmakers in the US consider Greece to be the favorites to win this friendly match. Honduras has a higher probability of winning than a draw.
|consequences
|Kings
|Honduras
|+500
|Necktie
|+200
|Greece
|-150
* Cartoons courtesy of DraftKings.