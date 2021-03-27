Watch the Guatemalan matches against the British Virgin Islands in the Live Qualifiers in the USA: Predictions, anytime, and on which channel Watch the BVI and Guatemala in Qatar 2022 Qualifiers online in the US Live broadcast | Check out the history of FIFA LIVE Tigo Sports TODAY for free | United States | European Union | Mexico | MX

Guatemala against. British Virgin Islands live online They will fight a duel tomorrow in the match for The second round of the first round of CONCACAF qualifiers heading to World Cup Qatar 2022 It is 6:00 PM (Eastern Time) in the US and 5:00 PM in Mexico. The game will be broadcast via Peacock and Paramount + in the US, and Tiggo Sports To Guatemala. In addition, Bolavip will provide you with all the information to watch the live broadcast of the event.
It will be the first time that Guatemala and the British Virgin Islands have met each other on the field in the entire history of world football. Because of the pandemic and the strict health measures in place in all countries and CONCACAF, so that they can continue the matches, it was agreed to hold this match on a neutral stadium.
Guatemala vs. British Virgin Islands LIVE will be played on March 27 at 3:00 PM (PDT) / 6:00 PM (EST) in the US and will be held at Ergilio Hato Stadium, in Willemstad, Curaçao.
Venue: Ergilio Hato Stadium.
Today: March 27th
Time in the US: 3:00 PM (Pacific Time) / 6:00 PM (Eastern Time)
On which channel to watch Guatemala vs. British Virgin Islands online and free in the US
The game will be broadcast live to the US by Peacock and Paramount + while for Guatemala, all the game’s events can be followed from Bolavip and Tigo Sports.
Guatemala vs. Potential British Virgin Islands formations:
British Virgin Islands
Defenses
John Grant
Joshua Bertie
Midfielders
William Robert Green
Jimmy Wilson
Miguel Marshall
Philip Jules Graham
Christian Samuel Javier
The attackers
Liam Block
Tyler Forbes
Sebastian Choirs
Guatemala:
Goalkeepers
Victor Ayala: Former GFC
Kevin Moscoso: Cuban Imperial
Manuel Sosa: Sanarat
Defenses
Curvin Garcia: Former GFC
Moises Hernández: Former GFC
Jose Pinto: FC Communications
Stheven Robles: FC Communications
Wilson-Pineda: CD Guastatoya
Luis de Leon: CSD Municipal
Sixto Betancourt: Malacateco
Oscar Castellanos: Xelaj MC
Midfielders
Pablo Aguilar: Ex GFC
Delphino Alvarez: Copan Imperial
Rodrigo Saravia: FC Communications
Oscar Santis: Communications FC
Anderson Ortiz: CD Guastatoya
Jorge Vargas: CD Guastatoya
Marvin Ceballos: CD Guastatoya
Gerardo Arias: Xelajú MC
Rudi Barrientos: CSD Municipal
Niko Reitmere: Charleston Battery (EE.UU)
The attackers
Robin Betancourth: Antigua GFC
Jose Carlos Martinez: Municipal Social Services Department
Christopher Ramirez: Sanarat
Darwin Loom: Chattanooga Club (EE.UU)
Guatemala vs. Predictions for the British Virgin Islands in the USA:
US bookmakers still do not have a favorite but Guatemala kicked off the playoffs, adding a 1-0 scoreboard victory against Cuba, but critics contend the team could do more. While the British Virgin Islands will start their journey in these qualifiers against Guatemala, it hopes to be able to give the biggest surprise after many considered it “the weakest in Group C”.