Watch the Guatemalan matches against the British Virgin Islands in the Live Qualifiers in the USA: Predictions, anytime, and on which channel Watch the BVI and Guatemala in Qatar 2022 Qualifiers online in the US Live broadcast | Check out the history of FIFA LIVE Tigo Sports TODAY for free | United States | European Union | Mexico | MX

Guatemala against. British Virgin Islands live online They will fight a duel tomorrow in the match for The second round of the first round of CONCACAF qualifiers heading to World Cup Qatar 2022 It is 6:00 PM (Eastern Time) in the US and 5:00 PM in Mexico. The game will be broadcast via Peacock and Paramount + in the US, and Tiggo Sports To Guatemala. In addition, Bolavip will provide you with all the information to watch the live broadcast of the event.

It will be the first time that Guatemala and the British Virgin Islands have met each other on the field in the entire history of world football. Because of the pandemic and the strict health measures in place in all countries and CONCACAF, so that they can continue the matches, it was agreed to hold this match on a neutral stadium.









What time Guatemala plays against. British Virgin Islands lives in the United States of America

Guatemala vs. British Virgin Islands LIVE will be played on March 27 at 3:00 PM (PDT) / 6:00 PM (EST) in the US and will be held at Ergilio Hato Stadium, in Willemstad, Curaçao.

Venue: Ergilio Hato Stadium.

Today: March 27th

Time in the US: 3:00 PM (Pacific Time) / 6:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Guatemala vs. British Virgin Islands Live: Schedules to watch in the US

US: 3:00 PM (Pacific Time) / 6:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Mexico 5:00 pm

Peru 5:00 pm

British Virgin Islands 6:00 pm

Guatemala 4:00 pm

On which channel to watch Guatemala vs. British Virgin Islands online and free in the US

The game will be broadcast live to the US by Peacock and Paramount + while for Guatemala, all the game’s events can be followed from Bolavip and Tigo Sports.

Guatemala vs. Potential British Virgin Islands formations:

British Virgin Islands

Defenses

John Grant

Joshua Bertie

Midfielders

William Robert Green

Jimmy Wilson

Miguel Marshall

Philip Jules Graham

Christian Samuel Javier

The attackers

Liam Block

Tyler Forbes

Sebastian Choirs

Guatemala:

Goalkeepers

Victor Ayala: Former GFC

Kevin Moscoso: Cuban Imperial

Manuel Sosa: Sanarat

Defenses

Curvin Garcia: Former GFC

Moises Hernández: Former GFC

Jose Pinto: FC Communications

Stheven Robles: FC Communications

Wilson-Pineda: CD Guastatoya

Luis de Leon: CSD Municipal

Sixto Betancourt: Malacateco

Oscar Castellanos: Xelaj MC

Midfielders

Pablo Aguilar: Ex GFC

Delphino Alvarez: Copan Imperial

Rodrigo Saravia: FC Communications

Oscar Santis: Communications FC

Anderson Ortiz: CD Guastatoya

Jorge Vargas: CD Guastatoya

Marvin Ceballos: CD Guastatoya

Gerardo Arias: Xelajú MC

Rudi Barrientos: CSD Municipal

Niko Reitmere: Charleston Battery (EE.UU)

The attackers

Robin Betancourth: Antigua GFC

Jose Carlos Martinez: Municipal Social Services Department

Christopher Ramirez: Sanarat

Darwin Loom: Chattanooga Club (EE.UU)

British Virgin Islands:

Defenses

John Grant

Joshua Bertie

Midfielders

William Robert Green

Jimmy Wilson

Miguel Marshall

Philip Jules Graham

Christian Samuel Javier

The attackers

Liam Block

Tyler Forbes

Sebastian Choirs









Guatemala vs. Predictions for the British Virgin Islands in the USA:

US bookmakers still do not have a favorite but Guatemala kicked off the playoffs, adding a 1-0 scoreboard victory against Cuba, but critics contend the team could do more. While the British Virgin Islands will start their journey in these qualifiers against Guatemala, it hopes to be able to give the biggest surprise after many considered it “the weakest in Group C”.