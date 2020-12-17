Watch method: Super Smash Bros. Director Ultimate reveals Sephiroth release date Thursday

Nintendo



Final Fantasy 7 The villain Sephiroth Have been disclosed As the next fighter to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Last week’s list, and Thursday will come with more details. The One-Winged Angel’s release date and moves will be revealed Thursday Live broadcastSo we’ll find out when he will be able to take on the mysterious enemy Cloud Strife in the Nintendo Switch game.

Director Masahiro Sakurai will spend around 35 minutes showing Sephiroth’s moves – Final Smash must be so epic – at 2 PM PDT (5 PM EDT / 10 PM GMT / 9 AM Friday AEST). The broadcast is included below, so you can watch it here when the time is right.

Sephiroth is the third fighter in the Smash Bros. Ultimate, $ 30 , distance Steve from Minecraft Joined in October and The minimum weapons in June. The card will include six new fighters, and Nintendo said they will all be available by the end of 2021.

the previous The cost is $ 25 and included Joker Persona 5And the Dragon Quest 11’s heroAnd the Kazoo BanjoAnd the Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury And the Belieth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Each new fighter comes with a new stage and music, and costs $ 6 if you buy them individually. If all this Sephiroth hadith has given you a yearning for Final Fantasy 7, then Excellent remake The PS4 hit earlier this year and 1997 original Available on Switch.