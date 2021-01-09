Watch HD Monterrey vs Atlas LIVE TODAY USA: On any channel the US plays live broadcasts, free forecasts and timelines, and online transmission via TUDN, UniMás and Afizzionado by Liga MX HERE | Live Atlas Monterey Today | United States of America | Mexico | MX

Directly from Guadalajara, Monterey And the atlas Today’s faces were seen live and free for the 1st date of Liga MX 2021. Will you miss it? Learn how to watch the game from the US now, schedules, predictions and more here. ‘Rayados’ will be claiming glory this season, so we remind you to keep casting on TUDN in the USA.

Although it was previously true atlas It shouldn’t be a problem for MontereyBoth the men of Leandro Cufré and those led by Javier Aguirre promise to give us a meeting full of emotions and wonderful moments. Will there be a surprise in Guadalajara? Well we’re about to find out.

What time does Monterrey vs. atlas?

day: Saturday 9 January

time: 18:00 hs (ET) / 15:00 hs (PT) / 17:00 hs (México)

Place: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara

Monterey vs. Atlas: face to face

I encountered 45 times before, Monterey Confirmed to extend his advantage in history (22-12-11) against A. atlas They have not been able to defeat them in the league since May 2019. At that time, Guadalajara’s side beat ‘Rayados’ 2-0, although they will later retaliate in their next live duels. Will history repeat itself?

Monterey Tables – Atlas by country

– Spain: 00.00 on Sunday

Argentina 8:00 pm

– Bolivia: 19.00 hours

Brazil: 20.00 hours

– Chile: 20.00 hours

Colombia 6:00 pm

– Ecuador: 18.00 hours

Paraguay 8:00 pm

– Peru: 18.00 hours

Uruguay 8:00 pm

– Venezuela: 19.00 hours

Where to see Monterrey vs. Atlas in the United States?

Gig for Liga MX between the Monterey And the atlas It will take place on Saturday 9 January, live status Yonests Thanks to the various mentions we are sharing here. TUDN And the UniMásIn this case, they will be responsible for passing the meeting United States of America, While Affizionados You will do the same for you Mexico.

Monterey vs. Atlas: match predictions

As previously expected, Monterey It is the favorite to win on Saturday when visiting atlas At Jalisco Stadium. ‘Rayados’ have a +120 chance to win the three points, while their opponent has a +230 chance. Likewise, a tie between the two would mean a +220 boost.

The result Vandel Monterey +120 Necktie +220 atlas +230

* Fees by FanDuel