Wales and Switzerland set off for Baku

Sports, June 7 (EFE). Wales and Switzerland set out for this morning’s trip to Baku, where they will meet on Saturday in the Euro 2020 Group A match.

This will be the second match in the continental championship that will start on Friday (21.00 CET) at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with the same group facing Turkey and Italy.

The match between the Welsh and Swiss takes place from 3:00 pm CET on Saturday at the Baku Olympic Stadium, which will also host the matches of Turkey and Wales, Switzerland and Turkey on the 16th and 20th.

Bob Paige’s outfit started with Gareth Bale driving. This is how they are pictured on the plane ladder, with the coach and player loaned to Tottenham from Real Madrid at the front and the rest of the flight from behind.

The flight crew greeted “Nati”, as the Swiss national team is known, with small flags of the Swiss state.

Wales will participate in the European Championship after losing to France 3-0 and drawing with Albania (0-0) in the two friendlies they have played, while Switzerland beat Finland (3-2) and Liechtenstein (7-0).

The Welsh team faces this continental tournament with the difficult task of revealing again after reaching the semi-finals in France 2016, while Switzerland has a ceiling in the European Championship Round of 16 of this latest edition, as they fell to Poland in a penalty shootout. EFE