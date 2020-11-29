Every midfielder on the Broncos squad for Week 12 has been disqualified after teammate Jeff Driskill tested for Covid

The Denver Broncos now faces the toughest challenge the COVID-19 pandemic has posed to the NFL team this season. On the eve of the Week 12 Denver match with the New Orleans Saints, every player on the list was deemed ineligible to play on Sunday after being deemed high risk, in close contact, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. On Thursday, midfielder Jeff Dressel was placed on the Reserve / COVID list due to a positive test.

Mike Kleiss from 9News Reports suggest the Broncos pulled all three midfielders – Drew Locke, Brett Ripan and Blake Bortles – from the training field on Saturday and were sent home due to contact tracing concerns. The NFL, Per Claes, reviewed a tape of Luke, Ribben and Burtles interacting with Driskill on Wednesday and this is what led to the decision to send them home and ultimately disqualify them for Week 12. Shifter adds that the trio are mediators They weren’t wearing masks.

Although the midfielder is not in the center on Sunday, the Bronco will not lose, according to Schefter. As for what are the next steps in defining a plan in the middle, Benjamin Albright of KOA Colorado It is noted that receiver Kendall Hinton will be playing a lot in the middle on Sunday. Hinton played some QB in Wake Forest and completed 53% of his passes for 1,504 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Other options include the return of Royce Freeman from Series Three, an emergency midfielder for the Broncos. Denver could also run the Wildcat crime centered around Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon if they choose.

According to Claes, attacking quality control coach Rob Calabrese practically performed the attack on Saturday and played quarterback in Central Florida, but James Palmer from NFL Network It says he cannot be called up as an emergency midfielder or anything of the sort.

While they will certainly be affected the most in Week 12, the Broncos aren’t the only team dealing with the COVID-19 issues currently as the NFL appears to be feeling the same boom that is hitting most of the country. Their opponent in the New Orleans Saints had to rule out star Tyrone Armstead’s left interference due to a positive test that appeared on Saturday. In an effort to curb more positive testing across the league, the NFL has already sent a note to teams that they will stop personal activities next Monday and Tuesday.