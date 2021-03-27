Virginia abolishes the death penalty

I amIn the US state of Virginia, the death penalty was abolished. Both houses of the state parliament voted in favor of the abolition, leaving only the signature of Governor Ralph Northam missing. His approval is confirmed. “This is an important step forward in ensuring that our criminal justice system is fair and equitable,” Northam said Monday. In a joint statement with the Presidents of the House of RepresentativesEileen Feller Korn and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslow. In the United States, 22 of the 50 states have abolished the death penalty so far.

“In Virginia’s long history, this state has executed more people than any other state,” the statement said. “It is time to put an end to this mechanism of death,” she added. The death penalty is not a fair and effective tool of criminal justice. Since 1976, 113 executions have been carried out in the state, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Prolonged litigation

The death penalty tends to be low in the United States as a whole. In many places, this is about changing public opinion, but also with the increasing difficulties of obtaining materials for lethal injection. Additionally, the death penalty tends to be a lengthy and costly litigation.

It was 2020 in the United States According to the Death Penalty Information Center A total of 17 people were executed by five states and the federal government. The federal government has not implemented the death penalty in nearly two decades. However, the administration of former President Donald Trump pushed through with its reintroduction. New President Joe Biden rejects the death penalty.