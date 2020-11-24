Vikings puts recipient Adam Tillen on the Team / COVID-19 backup list

David Bering USA Today Sports



The Minnesota Vikings’ quest for the .500 is getting more difficult. On Monday, the team placed Adam Tillen, who is currently top of 11 landing receptions for the NFL, on the Reserve / COVID-19 list. Thielen will now have to test negative for the virus throughout the week in order to have a chance to play in Sunday’s match against Carolina Panthers.

Thielen knocks out his best game of the 2020 season after scoring 8 of 11 goals over 123 yards and two touchdowns in Vikings’ 31-28 loss to the Cowboys. During the past two weeks, the 30-year-old receiver had picked up 12 goals from 18 goals for 167 yards and four touchdowns. For the season, Thielen had 49 of 76 goals at 646 yards while averaging 13.2 yards per shot. Playing the HIs helped the Vikings win three of their last four matches after 1-5 starts. Minnesota is currently 4-6 and is currently two matches behind the Cardinal for seventh and final place in the NFC Qualifiers.

If Thielen cannot play on Sunday, the burden of the Vikings’ attack will fall further on bringing back Dalvin Cook and rookie recipient Justin Jefferson. Despite missing a match due to injury, Cook currently ranks second in the NFL with 1,069 yards. He also scored 14 touchdowns while averaging 144 yards all-purpose per game. Jefferson, the twenty-second overall pick in the 2020 Draft, scored 45 of 59 goals for 848 yards and four touchdowns.

The flagship receivers in Minnesota after Jefferson and Telen are Cook and narrow ends are Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith. Recipients Olabisi Johnson and Chad Pepe combined to capture just 13 of the 23 goals at 165 yards in 10 games. On Sunday, the Vikings will face the Panther Defense who is ranked 19th in the league in the number of passing yards allowed and 31st in the third place.