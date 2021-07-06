USWNT vs Mexico: US has second best undefeated streak ahead of traveling to Tokyo 2020

eThe United States is one of Favorites at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team is in full swing towards the exhibition, Because after beating Mexico achieve second Best unbeaten streak in its history.

On double match against mexico, The American workforce that manages Vlatko Andonovsky won 8-0 on aggregate (4-0 in both matches)Which made them remain undefeated Since January 19, 2019, when France fell before.

According to official statistics, The US women’s team has not lost in its last 44 matches. In that sense, they are only seven games away from beating their best record, which is their best record 51 battles without knowing defeat; The figure that occurred between December 2004 and September 2007.

Undoubtedly, The current world champions are the favorites to win the gold medal. However, they will have to face Brazil, which seeks to remove The fourth-place fork he got in Rio de Janeiro four years ago.

Also, they need to fight host Japan more than the past I got to the podium or Sweden that in Rio 2016, Achieve the runner-up, without relying on him Canada that still shines and will seek to replicate the podium.

however, The United States seeks revenge and gets another medal. She has four Olympic gold medals on her record since 1996, when the women’s championship was added as part of the Olympic programme. It is worth noting that his first match in Japan will be fair against her Sweden on July 21 The selection that eliminated them in the quarter-finals at Rio 2016.

The United States is part of Group G, where in addition to Sweden will face Australia and New Zealand.