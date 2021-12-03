USA win the Gold Cup – Robinson decides in the 117th minute

The United States returned the Gold Cup from Mexico. In the 2021 final near Las Vegas, the United States won 1-0 with a goal before the end of overtime.

The hosts, with Matthew Hoppi of Schalke in the starting line-up, defeated long-range rivals Mexico in the final at the football stadium in Paradise with a golden goal by defender Miles Robinson, who headed home after a cross from a free kick (117. ).

Hoppe also misses opportunities

At the Allegiant Stadium on the outskirts of Las Vegas, both teams had previously squandered all opportunities to lead – including Hoppe multiple times.

The final direct duel between the most successful participants is the classic Gold Cup match: the tournament has been held with this name since 1991, Mexico and the United States met in the last match for the seventh time. Canada has won only once in 2000, and is a non-finalist contender for 2021.

The address changes to the north

Recently, both teams took turns to win the title. In 2019, Al-Tari took a 1-0 lead. This time around, the American players trained by former Bundesliga professional Greg Berhalter have turned the tables once again.

For the United States, this was their seventh Gold Cup win. Nevertheless, Mexico remains the undisputed record winner in the continental championships of North and Central America and the Caribbean (a total of twelve titles).