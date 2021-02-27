USA, there is also Italy in Wrhu Win in World Radio Day Awards

The American Academy of Radio Arts and Sciences has chosen WRHU Radio Hofstra University to honor it with the World Radio Day Award 2021. The award commemorates World Radio Day, established by UNESCO (the United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture) and celebrates it every year on February 13th. The Italian American Educators Association (AIAE) – President Josephine A. Maita explains – promotes the Italian language and culture through WRHU Radio 88.7 FM at Hofstra University. On Saturdays and Sundays AIAE radio programs offer Italian / English bilingual entertainment programs and reports from the Italian-American community in the United States and around the world through the Global Italian Diaspora Network. The Global Italian Diaspora Network (GIDN) is an AIAE outreach program for engaging and communicating with Italian immigrants and their descendants around the world hosted by “Sabato Italiano” through Hofstra’s WRHU FM 88.7 Radio. The program is broadcast on Saturdays from 12 to 14 hours and repeats on Sundays from 8 to 10. It follows the program “Souvenir d’Italia”, which broadcasts from 9 to 12 hours, broadcasting classical and traditional music.