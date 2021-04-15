USA: Hundreds of companies oppose controversial electoral reforms

After losing the US election, the Republicans in the Southern state did Georgia A questionable electoral reform has been implemented recently. Hundreds of American businessmen, organizations and billionaires are now openly criticizing her. “For American democracy to work in the interest of all of us, we must guarantee the right to vote for each and every one of us,” said a two-page advertisement that appeared in the New York Times and Washington Post on Wednesday.

With the electoral reform in Georgia, the number of mailboxes for ballot papers will be limited. These should only be on buildings and access times should be limited. In the 2020 elections, access was available 24 hours. In addition, the scope of identity checks will be expanded to postal votes. Republicans argue that reform will make elections safer and better protect against fraud. Critics see this as discrimination against black voters in particular.

Dozens of countries want similar reforms Politicians in dozens of other states announced similar reforms. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, lawmakers in 43 states introduced more than 250 bills that would make voting difficult.

Will Smith transports the film production Actor Will Smith also said that his film Emancipation is being produced in the state In a demonstration. The capital of Georgia played a major baseball game Atlanta He moved to Denver. Atlanta-based Coca-Cola has also criticized the law. On the other hand Former US President Donald Trump has called for a boycott of the company’s productsThose who opposed reform. Southern Georgia was one of the most competitive states in the 2020 US presidential election. President Joe Biden Thanks to the high turnout, black voters in particular could oppose it Donald Trump Push through. Biden’s opponent has repeatedly spoken of electoral fraud in Georgia and other countries without any evidence.