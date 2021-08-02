USA: At least 10 injured in New York shooting

Madrid 2 (European Press)

At least ten people were injured in a shooting in the New York borough of Queens, the US city police department said, Sunday.

The events occurred minutes before 10:40 pm on Saturday, when police responded to several notices warning of shootings around 99th Streets and 37th Streets in Queens.

“Initial report shows that two men approached in this direction (…) advanced towards the crowd and fired several times before jumping on two bikes that two other men were riding on and running away,” he said in a press release. North Queens Deputy Police Chief Galen Frisson has been released, according to CNN.

Thus, the police are looking for four people as suspects and indicated that they will be “gang members” who came to the scene “with multiple weapons and masks”. “This is unacceptable on the streets of New York City and it must stop,” James Essig, the police chief of detectives, demanded.

The wounded, aged between 19 and 72, were taken to hospitals for minor injuries, police said.

Likewise, the body presented that three of the wounded were members of a gang known as “Trinitarios”, and for this reason it is believed that they were a “target” of the attack, while the rest of the wounded were bystanders.