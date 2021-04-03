USA: Anthony Blinken calls on Israel to treat Palestinians equally

In the era of the former US president Donald Trump Relationships were between United States of America And Israel Clearly organized. Washington He sought to unify ranks with the Israeli government; There was no criticism of the way the Palestinians were being treated. That was under the heir Joe Biden Significantly changed – US Secretary of State Anthony Blink He has now found clear words during a phone call with fellow Israeli Gabi Ashkenasi.

The government of the United States of the President Joe Biden He was convinced that “Israelis and Palestinians should enjoy equal freedom, security, prosperity and democracy.” According to his spokesperson, I blink accordingly Israel He called for Palestinians to be treated equally. At the same time, Blinken announced, according to the information, “all aspects” of the relations between United States of America And they want to strengthen Israel. He also welcomed Israel’s agreements with four Arab countries.

Thus US President Biden began to change course in Middle East politics: His government adopted, among other things, a government Donald Trump Stop financial aid to the Palestinians. A few days ago, she also made it clear that she did West Bank Classified as “occupied” by Israel. Biden is also more critical of Israel’s settlement policy than Trump.

Commit to the capital, Jerusalem

Blinken had already announced in January that Washington Continue to demand recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He also declared that the goal of the new US administration is a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.