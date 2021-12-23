US ready to hold talks with Moscow in January – no details yet

At his traditional press conference in Moscow at the end of the year, Putin announced preliminary talks with the United States in January. (Photo: AP) In order to meet

Washington The US government indicated its willingness to hold talks on the Ukraine conflict with Russia in January. “We have said, both publicly and to the Russian government, that we are preparing to meet in early January,” a senior White House official said Thursday.

No date or venue has yet been set for these talks. “The United States has been ready to act diplomatically through several channels since the beginning of January,” she said. This applies to the bilateral and multilateral levels.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki did not want to confirm a final meeting in January. “We haven’t finalized the details yet,” she said. In general, however, there is a willingness on the part of the United States. At his traditional press conference in Moscow at the end of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced preliminary talks with the United States in January.