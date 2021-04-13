US Camping Drama: Punctured Tires in Death Valley – Dead Tourist! – News abroad

There was a note in the car: “On the way to Mormon Point, two tires are flat and they have water for three days.”

The tragedy of camping in Death Valley! After a collapse in an extremely hot and dry US National Park, only a tourist can be saved dead.

Alexander Lovegreen, 32, from Arizona was traveling with his girlfriend Emily Henkel, 27, in the Mojave Desert, California. Like her brother is now on the donation side GoFundMe Reported, the two must have crashed with Subaru on April 4 in a particularly remote area in Death Valley. Contrary to plan, they did not return from their camping trip that day.

A major search has begun in the vast “Valley of Death”. Last Thursday, park employees found the couple’s abandoned car and the note was left there.

Finally, the crucial clue is where helpers have to look! On the evening of the same day, rescuers spotted the couple from the air.

The two can be located on a steep ledge. Two aides went down, but were unable to reach Lovegreen and Henkel “due to the harsh situation,” according to a statement from the local mayor’s office.

It was only the next day that a search team reached the two tourists. Too late on Lofgren – he’s already dead.

According to Henkel’s brother, he was mortally wounded while trying to reach the next road via Willow Creek Canyon.

Henkel was taken to hospital with a serious foot injury. Her family is now collecting money to pay for the rescue, medical expenses, and Lofgren’s funeral.

Inyo County Sheriff Geoff Hollowell: “This was a very difficult job in a very tough area.”