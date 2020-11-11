Dale suggested Claire the “Bachelorette” star and went looking for a house

On November 5th, Del Moss proposed to the star of The Bachelorette, Claire Crowley.

It was only the fourth episode of the sixteenth season of the hit ABC show, but who’s promising?

Moss, a former broad receiver in the NFL and Former Wilhelmina modelThen he was spotted looking for a home with his broker, fellow reality TV show Ryan Serant on “Million Dollar List New York”.

One spot they toured late last week It was a unit on the eighth floor at 196 Orchard Street. In the Lower East Side asking for $ 6.5 million.

The 2,184 square foot unit comes with three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms – and a 1,634 square foot balcony. (Serant told Jimmy, “They both really want outdoor space.”

The interior features wide white oak parquet floors, bay windows, open plan living room, dining room and chef’s kitchen. Building facilities include a shared rooftop terrace with 2 outdoor kitchens and city views.

There is also a private storage room, bicycle room, and an open Equinox gym. The 196 Orchard-listed brokers are Nathan Frank of Nest Sickers International, Jennifer Ellis and Serant, who now run his own real estate project.

The last time we logged in for a Moss home search a couple of years ago, he was inspecting a $ 19.25 million penthouse apartment at 180 Sixth Ave. In Soho. The unit was finally sold out last year for $ 13.5 million.