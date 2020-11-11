Dale suggested Claire the “Bachelorette” star and went looking for a house

51 mins ago Dawn Davis
Dale suggested Claire the "Bachelorette" star and went looking for a house

On November 5th, Del Moss proposed to the star of The Bachelorette, Claire Crowley.

It was only the fourth episode of the sixteenth season of the hit ABC show, but who’s promising?

Moss, a former broad receiver in the NFL and Former Wilhelmina modelThen he was spotted looking for a home with his broker, fellow reality TV show Ryan Serant on “Million Dollar List New York”.

One spot they toured late last week It was a unit on the eighth floor at 196 Orchard Street. In the Lower East Side asking for $ 6.5 million.

The 2,184 square foot unit comes with three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms – and a 1,634 square foot balcony. (Serant told Jimmy, “They both really want outdoor space.”

The interior features wide white oak parquet floors, bay windows, open plan living room, dining room and chef’s kitchen. Building facilities include a shared rooftop terrace with 2 outdoor kitchens and city views.

There is also a private storage room, bicycle room, and an open Equinox gym. The 196 Orchard-listed brokers are Nathan Frank of Nest Sickers International, Jennifer Ellis and Serant, who now run his own real estate project.

The last time we logged in for a Moss home search a couple of years ago, he was inspecting a $ 19.25 million penthouse apartment at 180 Sixth Ave. In Soho. The unit was finally sold out last year for $ 13.5 million.

READ  Shark Attack: An Australian surfer dies after being bitten by a great white shark nearly 10 meters long

More Stories

Britney Spears loses her father’s attempt at save, and says she will not perform while he is in charge

5 hours ago Dawn Davis

Officials say the postman withdrawal alleged ballots were outdated in Pennsylvania.

9 hours ago Dawn Davis

The Bahraini Prime Minister dies at the age of 84

13 hours ago Dawn Davis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Dale suggested Claire the “Bachelorette” star and went looking for a house

51 mins ago Dawn Davis

UPS ends the ban on natural black beards and hairstyles

4 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Black Widow will finally reveal the truth behind one of the MCU’s greatest mysteries

4 hours ago Neville Carr

Winter Meteor Showers UK 2020 – Amazing meteor showers that you can witness from your garden this winter

4 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Rumors of rockets: James Harden, Russell Westbrook are unsure of the future in Houston, says the report

4 hours ago Marsh Tyler