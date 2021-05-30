Unused PUBG intensities now charge 5000 in seconds

Steps to charge the intensity of the game Peggy Mobile PUBG MOBILE is one of the games that has received great admiration from citizens around the world, and many people are looking for a way to charge wrenches in order to buy the best clothes and weapons to fight the battle and win over opponents.

Go to the application store on the Android phone, then search for “Google Opinion Rewards” application and download it.

Run the application whose name was previously mentioned, and do the surveys until you get the balance of the intensity of the game of Peggy. Go to the mobile game PUBG MOBILE and then switch to the UC Purchase tab. Google Play balance is determined in order to pay for the wrenches.

How to charge the game intensity of PUBG MOBILE by credit

You should go to the site for shipping wrenches from this link: https://www.midasbuy.com/midasbuy/sa. Click on the PUBG Mobile game located at the top of the main page. You should choose the wrench category that suits you and then type the ID code. Pay By Mobile is selected in the available payment methods. You must specify the number of wrenches that suit you and then click on the word “Pay Now”. You must follow the instructions shown in front of you in order to complete the payment process. Go to the game PUBG MOBILE in order to receive wrenches. With the previous method, you will be able to download the PUBG Mobile game.