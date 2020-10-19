Unquestioned Cody Bellinger continues the Dodgers’ return to the NLCS over Atlanta

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated when the Cody Bellinger engine burst into the depths of Texas Night. Bellinger threw his racket to the side and swagged at the first baseline.

Down to the world championships.

Bellinger Homer equalized singles in the seventh game, and the Dodgers advanced to Fall Classic for the third time in four years by beating Atlanta 4-3 in Game 7 of the National League Series championship on Sunday evening.

“This year is our year,” said Director Dave Roberts.

Bellinger reached the break after Kiké Hernandez became the first puncher with Homer to tie the game or go-ahead in Winner Takes All. Homer tied him at 3, and like Bellinger, he came on the eighth court of bat.

The Dodgers, which set a record in LCS with 16 players, overcame a 3-1 series deficit by winning three straight matches when they faced elimination for only the second time in the team’s history.

“Defensively, pitching, summoning, planning, everything. We’ve been treading all the way through the series,” said Short Stop Corey Seger, who was named NLCS MVP after breaking the record for five of his mates in the series.

“We are very pleased to be on top.”

After winning both the NL Division Series and NLCS in the new US Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, worth $ 1.2 billion, the Dodgers are in their place at the World Series. The first game against US League champions Tampa Bay Rise will be played Tuesday night.

The Dodgers will try again to win their first World Championship title since 1988. They lost Game 7 at home three years ago to the Houston Astros, then lost five games to the Boston Red Sox in 2018 when Mookie Betts was AL MVP and He plays against Los Angeles.

Code. Bellinger. crusher. Dodgers They lead the seventh match. 😱 #NLCS pic.twitter.com/Nd5WQFtypu And the[مدش].MLB

Tampa Bay’s victory in ALCS ‘seventh game late Saturday night eliminated the opportunity to replay the October game with Astros, whose 2017 World Series victory over the Dodgers was severely tarnished by the revelations of Houston’s signal-stealing tactics that season.

Betts, a Dodger in his first year signed for another 12 years, did another great defensive play, stealing NL MVP nominee Freddy Freeman from Homer solo in the fifth.

MOOKIE did it again. pic.twitter.com/TmqRo6n3vG And the[مدش].MLB

Julio Urias, the fifth Dodgers’ archer, retired from the last nine strikes to claim his fourth four-game win this after the season. The 24-year-old right-hand man, already in his fourth post-season, has 0.57 ERs in these qualifiers.

The huge shot to the right came as NL MVP and 2018 NLCS MVP Bellinger ruled a sinking 94 mph after three consecutive pitches were contaminated by Chris Martin, Atlanta’s fifth marksman who started seventh with hits from Max Munchy and Will Smith.

Hernandez led sixth with a 424-foot engine left center off AJ Minter.

Dansby introduced Swanson to Atlanta, who has not attended the World Championships since 1999.

Beginners beginners off

Before the late-drama, it was the first winner-takes-all game in post-season history that matched a rookie rookie.

The Dodgers scored twice in the third inning to equalize 2, the first runs allowed by Ian Anderson in his four starts after the season – the 22-year-old right-handed player only started six games for Atlanta in the regular season. His goalless streak from 17 2/3 rounds was the third longest running track in his post-season career.

Justin Turner pulled a double walk, Munse doubled and Will Smith bounced back two-round solo through the open gap near the second brought about by the defensive shift.

Not your usual double game, but it’s needed Dodgers . 😱 #NLCS pic.twitter.com/0mgrqRF9Xa And the[مدش].MLB

Dustin May of the Dodgers became the first archer to walk the first hitter in a winner’s game to take it all – and the 23-year-old from neighboring Justin, Texas, did so without punching Ronald Akunia or Freeman. Atlanta didn’t even swing on the field until Marcel Ozona’s sharp solo performance from the left side of the field was curved 0-1 to take a 1-0 lead.

Swanson became the fourteenth player to differ from Homer in the series, and he is the most in the NLCS. It was the sixth player from Atlanta to go deep, while the Dodgers had eight. The two teams met to number 25, and were tied for second place in any LCS.

The Dodgers and Rays last played in 2019, when they split two games in Los Angeles and split into two in Tampa Bay. This was the same when they previously played in 2016.