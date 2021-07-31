UK offers scholarships to study masters

the Scholarship Chevening It is a program that allows you to study a Master in a United kingdom.

The Minister for Education and Sports (SEyD) has issued the call for Chevening Scholarships to study a Masters degree in the UK.

The published linkage section with the British Embassy offers scholarships and financial support aimed at the students Seeking to complete a master’s degree in that country. The scholarships are funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with Mexican associations such as the Secretariat for Public Education, BP Mexico and Shell.

The Chevening Scholarships are suitable for pursuing any one-year master’s degree at a UK university. ➡️https://t.co/tXWeRVSGtz pic.twitter.com/oIwizoYiPo British Embassy (UKinArgentina) September 9, 2020

What does the scholarship cover?

The Chevening Scholarship covers full tuition fees in University From the list of participating educational centers (living and study expenses up to 12 thousand pounds), monthly financial support, round-trip air ticket, visa cost and temporary residence procedures, medical insurance and support for necessary additional expenses.

Chevening Scholarship Requirements

Become a university graduate and demonstrate your leadership skills through your work and academic experience

– You are motivated to be a leader in Mexico in the next ten years.

To be a person committed to finding global solutions to current problems.

Two years of verifiable work experience (not social work)

Nivel Intermediate to Advanced in English. More than 67 TOEFL IELTS points

🎉 It’s time for our partnership events! The Class of 2020 Cheveners will bring talks from Chevening partners on everything from climate change to education and more… stay tuned pic.twitter.com/GuTrymBTG4 CheveningFCDO Awards July 22, 2021

How is it processed?

Requests for Becca Chevening is done online through the eChevening portal. The call will open from August 3 and the process will end on November 2. Results will be announced in June 2022 and classes will start in September 2022.

The Chevening Scholarship Program prioritizes applications for scholarships to complete projects on various specific topics. Current topics of interest are

issues of high economic growth and low carbon emissions, issues related to climate change and sustainable development,

Human rights issues on the agenda of the United Nations and the European Union

Preventing and resolving international conflicts

Combating terrorism and the proliferation of weapons and its causes

Applicants must justify in a letter the reasons for the relationship between their university and the graduate program that are of interest to them in the subject they seek to develop during their master’s degree.