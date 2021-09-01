UK negotiating with Taliban to safely remove British and allies remaining in Afghanistan

The UK seeks to create safe passage for its citizens and allies remaining in Afghanistan

The United Kingdom has entered into talks with the Taliban in Seeking “safe passage” for its citizens and allies who remained in Afghanistan, After the Islamist group’s rapid seizure of power and the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Negotiations began after the Afghan insurgents promised to agree to allow those who wished to leave the country.As indicated by the news network BBC.

A government spokesman pointed out that The British representative of the Afghan transition, Simon Gass, has already traveled to Doha to meet with representatives of the Taliban Emphasizing the importance of providing safe access to British citizens and “those Afghans who have worked for the government for the past 20 years”.

it’s about The first known diplomatic engagement between London and the Taliban Since the UK joined the US in evacuating more than 100,000 people after the surrender of the Afghan armed forces.

British Government Special Representative on the Afghan Transition, Simon Gass (Image: EFE)



Gus, British Special Representative for the Afghan Transition, “He will meet with senior Taliban officials to highlight the importance of the safe exit from Afghanistan for British and Afghan nationals who have worked with us,” he said. A spokesperson said Wednesday.

According to sources in the Ministry of Defense, There are up to 250 people and their families who can be evacuated.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab noted this on Tuesday About 17,000 people have been evacuated by the UK so far, including 5,000 Britons. In addition, it has highlighted the importance of cooperating with other countries to exert greater influence on the Taliban.

“The challenge is facing the new reality and being able to make a plan that adapts to it,” He said. For his part, William Patty, who served as the UK’s ambassador to Afghanistan between 2010 and 2010, emphasized that talking with the Taliban could prevent a strong migration crisis. “The Taliban knows they cannot rule the country without help.”, has been demonstrated.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (Image: Reuters)

british prime minister, Boris Johnson came under fire after thousands of Afghans who helped NATO and were eligible to move to Britain left Afghanistan. At the mercy of the Taliban.

More than 8000 Afghans who helped NATO forces managed to leave Afghanistan and the government The British said they would be given indefinite permission to remain in their country.

But an unnamed British minister told the newspaper Sunday times who – which “I think we could have removed another 800 to 1,000 people.” in a chaotic eviction.

new order

UN Women Executive Director Pramila Patten called on Taliban leaders on Tuesday to to include women in the next government of Afghanistan, What will be the “real test” of the rebels.

International interest in the future of women in Afghanistan is growing (Image: Reuters)

This is what he demanded in a statement in which he emphasized “taking knowledge” “The public commitments made by the Taliban spokesperson to defend women’s rights within the framework of Islam, Including the right of women to work, pursue higher education and play an active role in society, as well as the right of girls to attend school.”

“The full and complete development of Afghanistan and the cause of peace requires the equal and meaningful participation of women in all spheres, including public and political life.”She said when calling for the presence of women in the new government that the Taliban will be formed and is expected to be announced soon.

